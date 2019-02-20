TELLURIDE — A backcountry skier was killed by a 75-foot wide avalanche, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office says.
Savadore Garcia-Atance, 47, was in the Bear Creek Preserve area on Tuesday near the Telluride Ski Resort when the avalanche occurred.
More than a dozen Search and Rescue members as well as two Telluride Ski Patrol avalanche dog teams looked for Garcia-Atance after the slide Tuesday. They resumed the search Wednesday.
The avalanche left a 300-foot long debris field with a depth of 15-20 feet. The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that Garcia-Atance was killed by a snowboarder-released avalanche.
With new snow expected, avalanche danger in the area is expected to continue.
There have been 13 skier/snowboarder deaths this season, four which have been avalanche related. Deaths of the 2018-19 season include two recent avalanche-related deaths near Crested Butte.
More than two dozen SAR rescuers & 2 Telluride Ski Patrol Avalanche dog teams in Bear Creek area searching for missing backcountry skier. Telluride Helitrax is conducting an air search as well. Reminder to stay out of Bear Creek; it is closed until further notice. #SARBearCreek pic.twitter.com/kvPe5phnfY— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) February 20, 2019
Update #SARBearCreek: Telluride Ski Lift 9 will NOT be closed. Lifts 14 & 6 are closed by order of the Sheriff for the safety of rescuers working in Bear Creek area looking for a missing backcountry skier. Bear Creek access remains closed. Please help rescuers maintain safety.— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) February 20, 2019