Photo via the San Miguel County Sheriff's Facebook page. 
TELLURIDE — A backcountry skier was killed by a 75-foot wide avalanche, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office says.

Savadore Garcia-Atance, 47, was in the Bear Creek Preserve area on Tuesday near the Telluride Ski Resort when the avalanche occurred.

More than a dozen Search and Rescue members as well as two Telluride Ski Patrol avalanche dog teams looked for Garcia-Atance after the slide Tuesday. They resumed the search Wednesday.

The avalanche left a 300-foot long debris field with a depth of 15-20 feet. The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that Garcia-Atance was killed by a snowboarder-released avalanche. 

With new snow expected, avalanche danger in the area is expected to continue.  

There have been 13 skier/snowboarder deaths this season, four which have been avalanche related. Deaths of the 2018-19 season include two recent avalanche-related deaths near Crested Butte.

