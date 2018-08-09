BOULDER — Authorities have identified the woman found dead in a pond in east Boulder on Monday
The Daily Camera reports the Boulder County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 33-year-old Marguerite Banker of Boulder. A family member had reported Banker missing after she failed to show up for an appointment.
The family member told police that Banker had planned to go fishing at the pond in the East Boulder Recreation Center.
Police say a partially submerged fishing pole was found in the pond and a chair was nearby.
The Boulder Fire-Rescue Dive Team searched the pond and found the body Monday afternoon.
