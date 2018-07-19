DENVER – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-week-old child from Nebraska who police say was kidnapped near the Colorado border Wednesday evening.
Nebraska law enforcement agencies say Betty Zamora, only 6-weeks-old, was abducted at the Ash Cheyenne Villa Apartments in Sidney, Nebraska (about 11 miles north from the Colorado border) at around 7 p.m. She is believed to be in danger.
Police say she may be in the company of Maria V. Campa, a 37-year-old Hispanic woman with brown hair and hazel eyes who is 5-foot-7 tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds; and Carlos V. Zamora Jr., a 41-year-old Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes who is 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.