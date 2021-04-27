Discussing annuities with financial professionals can be like discussing politics or religion. Some financial advisers believe that annuities are a solution for every financial need, some think that annuities are never a good idea and others believe there are situations where annuities are a solution.
While the investment options in annuities may look like mutual funds in terms of their holdings, annuities have a layer of expense that mutual funds don't. In addition to the cost of managing the investments, there are additional fees for the insurance component of the annuities. Each annuity is a contract. It defines your investment options and the fee structure. Fees may be imposed if you withdraw money within an initial time period, generally five to 10 years.
One annuity solution is when you’d like to guarantee a lifetime payout. This is helpful since employer retirement plans that provide a regular income are increasingly rare. Those plans have been largely replaced by ones where the employee and/or the employer contributes to the plan, and employees are each responsible for deciding how to invest the money.
A single premium immediate annuity, or SPIA, is an excellent way to generate lifetime income. The downside is that a SPIA takes a large chunk of money up front, and that lump sum isn’t available for additional withdrawals for emergencies. Inside a retirement account — a traditional IRA, for instance — or with money you’ve saved outside of a retirement account, a SPIA can provide some regular cash flow to meet expenses. If you purchase a SPIA inside a retirement account where all the contributions were pre-tax, then all the payments from the SPIA will be taxable. It’s debatable whether annuities other than a SPIA inside a retirement account are efficient.
One of the features of an annuity outside of a retirement account is the tax deferral. For folks in a high tax bracket who have already contributed the maximum they can to retirement plans, putting money into an annuity to save for a time when they’ll be in a lower tax bracket might make sense. For most average folks, annuities as a tax strategy might not be a sound strategy. Be aware of tax implications when the money is withdrawn. In the type of annuity that’s purchased with after tax dollars, the growth in the annuity will be taxable when withdrawn. If it’s converted to regular guaranteed payments, the growth is taxable proportionately. For instance, if you invest $100,000 and the annuity is worth $150,000 when guaranteed payments begin, one-third is taxable. But if money is withdrawn when desired, but not an established payment system, the withdrawals are taxable until the account is lowered to the original purchase amount.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.