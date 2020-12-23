NEW YORK • Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang decided what his next political venture will be: entering the 2021 New York City mayoral race, according to records filed with the city’s Campaign Finance Board.
New York’s mayoral election is scheduled for 2021, and the winner will replace Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose own 2020 White House bid failed to gain traction in a crowded Democratic field. De Blasio will not be able to seek reelection after serving two terms.
The tech entrepreneur championed a universal basic income during his White House bid, pitching $1,000 a month for every adult in the United States, and stressed the importance of a changing economy brought on by technological automation.
The contest to be the Big Apple’s next mayor already has two other candidates.
Shaun Donovan, who served in the Obama administration as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2009 to 2014 and then later as the director of Office of Management and Budget, filed the papers to run, according to the Associated Press.
He is a native New Yorker but has not held elected office.
Additionally, retired Army brigadier general and former head of the city’s Department of Veterans’ Services Loree Sutton declared her candidacy in November 2019. Yang will also likely face off against city comptroller Scott Stringer and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.