Andrew Wommack Ministries has received a third court order to comply with governmental COVID-19 public health restrictions.
Staff and guests on its large Woodland Park campus must wear face masks, practice social distancing and not exceed capacity limitations, 4th Judicial District Judge David Prince ruled late Tuesday.
Liberty Counsel, a Florida-based legal group representing Andrew Wommack, is appealing the decision, said Mat Staver, founder and chairman.
The decision in the lawsuit, which state and county public health officials filed last month against the evangelical Christian ministry that runs a Bible college with 650 students, was delivered two days before a women’s conference is scheduled to begin.
The conference will be held as planned, starting Thursday and going through Saturday, Staver said.
Face coverings will be mandatory for participants — and not just encouraged as has been the practice, he said. Staff have been and will continue to be required to wear face masks, he added.
It is unclear how many participants will attend this week’s event. While the lawsuit was going on, Colorado’s indoor limit of 175 people per room was amended to exclude staff from the requirement. The organization has 600 staff, which Liberty Counsel lawyers said would not present an issue for the organization to abide by the restriction.
In announcing the appeal on Wednesday, Staver cited inaccurate statements in the judge’s order, misrepresentations and First Amendment religious rights not being mentioned.
“Courts are required to address the weighty legal and constitutional precedents before issuing a preliminary injunction,” Staver said in a statement.
He said that the court order does not acknowledge an October federal court injunction on behalf of two Colorado churches, which found that applying the public health order’s 175-person cap and face-covering restrictions on houses of worship violates the First Amendment. That case is pending before the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Prince issued an order granting the request from Teller County Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to require Andrew Wommack Ministries to follow all pandemic restrictions. The order prohibits Andrew Wommack from holding or hosting a conference or event that does not comply.
The order also bans the organization from barring or limiting access to public health officials who seek to determine if the ministry is complying with public health orders.
Attorneys for Wommack have argued that the organization has followed public health orders and has assisted public health officials in the pandemic’s practices.
A federal judge and an appellate court for the Tenth Circuit issued similar rulings before Andrew Wommack held a ministers’ conference in early October on its campus. Staver said those orders did not issue mandates. A temporary restraining order was delivered after the conference ended on Oct. 9, however.
Andrew Wommack Ministries announced Wednesday that its live Christmas musical, “The Heart of Christmas,” which was to have been presented Dec. 11-13, has been canceled and instead will be nationally broadcast as a film.
The five-year-old annual stage performance will air the week of Dec. 21 on televanglist Andrew Wommack’s television program, “The Gospel Truth.”
Teller County Administrator Sheryl Decker called Prince’s ruling “a thorough and well-reasoned opinion that upholds the state’s reasonable, non-discriminatory public health orders to help protect our community from the spread of COVID-19.”
Liberty Counsel attorneys argued that the state and local public health orders violate the Constitution’s free exercise of religion clause and are discriminatory because they unfairly place restrictions on churches that are not required of other establishments.
The ministry has held several large conferences and other events at its conference center, which has a capacity of more than 5,000, since June, to which public health officials have linked several COVID-19 outbreaks and one death.
An affidavit from the man’s widow that Liberty Counsel presented in defending the ministry said the couple had stayed as a campground, dined at restaurants and attended a church twice while attending the conference, so he could have contracted the virus anywhere, and he had a pre-existing heart condition.