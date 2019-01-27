WASHINGTON • In the year’s first test of divided government, give round one to Nancy Pelosi. And it wasn’t really competitive.
When the record 35-day partial federal shutdown began before Christmas, Pelosi had just won a vote-by-vote struggle for enough Democratic support to become House speaker.
To secure that job, the 78-year-old House veteran had to overcome critics’ arguments that she had been party leader for too long and wasn’t Democrats’ best bet to appeal to diverse, social media savvy audiences.
By the time President Donald Trump capitulated Friday, ending the shutdown, Pelosi had burnished her image as the shrewd, steely and unquestioned leader of her party.
That makes her a formidable opponent in what looms as a perilous two years for the White House before the 2020 election.
She had kept Democrats united as public pressure built to end the standoff. And she stood up to Trump repeatedly, challenging his intelligence (“Let’s give him to time to think it — oh, think, did I say think?”) and even exercising her power as speaker to block him from using the House chamber to deliver a State of the Union address planned for this Tuesday.
Trump “found out that Pelosi is no pushover,” said former Rep. Tom Davis, R-Va., who once headed the House GOP campaign organization.
Backers celebrated her triumph by repeatedly reposting a month-old video of an unruffled Pelosi emerging from a televised Oval Office confrontation with Trump, coolly easing sunglasses onto her face and striding toward reporters.
“I’ve heard people say to me, ‘It looks like we really did elect the right person as speaker,’” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., said days before Trump’s surrender.
Pelosi demurred when asked whether the shutdown had been a test between herself and Trump.
“I don’t see this as any power play,” she told reporters Friday.
But actually, it unmistakably was a contest between Washington’s two power centers, each gauging the other’s tenacity and smarts.
In a city where perception begets influence, Pelosi clearly emerged with the upper hand.
That could set the tone for skirmishes ahead, including investigations that the Democratic-led House, armed with subpoena power, plans into Trump’s businesses and his 2016 presidential campaign’s connections to Russia.
“@SpeakerPelosi should give the State of the Union since she’s obviously the one running the country,” tweeted Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.
Immediately ahead is the still unresolved question of how much money, if any, Congress gives him to build the wall he along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The short-term bill that Trump signed Friday reopening government will lapse Feb. 15.
With three weeks to find a border security compromise, Republicans are using that agreement as a test of Pelosi’s credibility.