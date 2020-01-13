NEW ORLEANS • Clemson used a strong, imaginative defense and timely attack in building the biggest lead LSU had faced all season.
But just like that, Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and his collection of offensive playmakers ran past the country’s best defense in Clemson — like they did to everyone.
Clemson’s bid for a second straight national championship — and and a dynasty of three in four seasons — ended in a flurry of pitch-perfect touchdown passes from Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase and Thaddeus Moss.
Clemson’s secondary had surrendered just nine touchdown passes in its first 14 games. It gave up three to LSU in the opening half, including a pair as the Southeastern Conference champions went from 10 points down (its biggest deficit of the year) early in the second quarter to up 28-17 by halftime.
In the end, Clemson gave up 1,144 yards in its two playoff games, including a semifinal win over Ohio State. It had allowed just 245 per game its first 13.
Burrow picked on what was the strength of Clemson’s defense, its back seven.
Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell, among the team’s most consistent and talented defenders, was shredded by Burrow and LSU’s receivers.
Terrell was outrun by Chase on his first score, a 52-yard touchdown that tied things at 7-all. Then he was the victim once more as Burrow practically placed the ball in Chase hands just a few feet over Terrell’s shoulder for a 14-yard scoring pass as LSU went ahead for good, 21-17.
Clemson’s confusion on the back end was evident on LSU’s final first-half TD as Moss was standing by himself in the end zone awaiting Burrow’s simple 6-yard flip to make it 28-17 with 10 seconds before the half.
If any team was capable of slowing down LSU, it figured to be Clemson.
The Tigers topped the country , allowing 256 yards a game. Coordinator Brent Venables got what he could out of defenders like Butkus Award-winning linebacker Isaiah Simmons, safeties Tanner Muse and Nolan Turner and cornerback K’Von Wallace.