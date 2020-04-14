NEW YORK • Stranded in Nigeria for months, a Colorado couple had a rare chance to catch an evacuation flight to the U.S. recently during the coronavirus outbreak. But they refused because they would have had to leave behind their adopted daughter, who has yet to get a U.S. visa.
“After we found our daughter and our daughter found us, it was out of the question to leave her,” Robin Gallite said.
Gallite and her husband, Adebambo Alli, who live in Denver, are among several American families facing similar predicaments as the pandemic disrupts travel and slows the final steps needed to bring home children who were adopted abroad.
The Virginia-based National Council for Adoption says it is following dozens of cases where the foreign adoption is complete and American parents are waiting for their child to receive a visa from the State Department. “We need to do the right thing and prioritize the health and safety of these families,” council vice president Ryan Hanlon said.
The State Department says foreign adoptions remain a priority but has told families that with routine visa services suspended during the pandemic, their requests for emergency visas may not be granted swiftly, if at all.
The adoption council says nearly all of the cases it’s tracking are from Africa — where many countries, including Nigeria, are not part of the main international convention on adoption and investigations can take longer even under normal circumstances. Gallite, 41, and Alli, 42, have been in Nigeria since last August, when they arrived to complete the adoption of a baby girl. A Nigerian judge signed off in November, but obtaining a U.S. visa has moved slowly and is now in deeper limbo because of virus-related shutdowns.
While the couple delight in their daughter’s love for dancing and jumping, they ache to return to Denver with 17-month-old Adenike-Rae — nicknamed Nike — and are frustrated by the uncertainty of when that might be possible.
“We’re resilient people — we have to be strong and tough for Nike,” Gallite said.
In the meantime, they’re staying with Adebambo Alli’s sister. Alli, who was born in the U.S. to a Nigerian family, has worked in Colorado’s energy industry but now has no job and is trying to line one up from Lagos. Gallite is supporting the family by working remotely as deputy director of an arts center in Denver.
Also stranded in Lagos — with her nearly 9-month-old adopted daughter Zoe — is Ufuoma Sada of Columbus, Ohio. Sada has been in Nigeria since September while her husband, Ebenezer, works as an engineer in Ohio to keep the family afloat.