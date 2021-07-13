DENVER — The American League beat the National League 5-2 Tuesday night at Coors Field in MLB's All-Star Game.
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels became the first two-way All-Star with a perfect first inning of pitching for the American League while featuring a 100 mph fastball. He went 0 for 2 with a pair of groundouts at the plate, denied a hit by a nice defensive play leading off the game.
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a 468-foot solo homer in the third inning and added a run-scoring groundout to second base to make it 3-0 in the top of the fifth for the American League.
Guerrero was named the game's MVP in what was the AL's eighth straight All-Star win.
Colorado's German Márquez pitched a 1-2-3 fourth inning for the NL, drawing loud cheers from Rockies fans at his home field. Rafael Devers and Marcus Semien grounded out, and Márquez struck out Salvador Pérez, who missed three straight sliders.
Márquez tipped his cap to the crowd while walking back to the dugout, then tapped his hat over his heart.
Nolan Arenado received a standing ovation and waved to fans on his way into the batter's box in the first inning. The longtime Rockie was traded to St. Louis over the offseason. Arenado went 0 for 2 with two groundouts.
The NL got on the board in the bottom half when Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto went deep off left-hander Gregory Soto.