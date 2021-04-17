Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High near 55F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.