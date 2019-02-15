Police were investigating a crash involving an ambulance Friday night in Colorado Springs.
The crash, reported at Flintridge Drive and North Academy Boulevard, involved an AMR ambulance and two other cars.
Police on scene said a silver car reportedly slowed down and pulled in front of the ambulance while the ambulance was responding to a call with lights and sirens. The two vehicles collided and a third vehicle was hit.
There were no serious injuries. One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
More at kktv.com.