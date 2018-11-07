AURORA • Air Academy’s boys’ soccer team has won 37 of its last 39 games. The Kadets are defending 4A champs. The team has gleefully annihilated opponents over the past two seasons.
Why all the success?
Maybe it’s because coach Espen Hosoien is hard to please.
No. 1 seed Kadets dropped No. 20 Glenwood Springs, 3-1, on a chilly Wednesday night at Legacy Stadium. Air Academy dominated the final 40 minutes of the game. The Kadets controlled Glenwood Springs’ recently powerful offense.
All that, and coach still was not happy.
“I think it was pretty slow the whole game,” Hosoien said a few minutes after the victory. “I wasn’t happy with the way we played.
“We can play so much better and we got to figure out how to change that before Saturday.”
Air Academy plays in the 4A final Saturday at 11 a.m. in Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.
Thaddaeus Dewing led the Kadets, almost recording a hat trick. He, too, has grand expectations for his team.
He, too, was only mildly happy.
“I definitely don’t think we played up to our standards,” Dewing said. “I don’t think we played with enough intensity in the first half and even the second half.
“It’s always a good day when you end up with more goals than the other team, but I think we can definitely reach a higher level next game.”
Dewing carried the Kadets in the first half, helping Air Academy recover from two painful moments.
With just under 20 minutes left in the half, Glenwood Springs midfielder Leo Micelles sent a rocket into the goal. The favored Kadets trailed 1-0.
But less than a minute later, Dewing took off a 40-yard solo run, eluding two defenders, and scored to tie the game.
With 8:38 left, a poorly advised bicycle kick by Glenwood Springs resulted in a kick to the face to Air Academy’s Andrew Passon, but the Kadets missed the ensuing penalty kick. Hosoien is unsure of Passon’s status for Saturday’s final.
Thirty seconds later, Dewing struck again, this time from point-blank range.
In the second half, Adin Schwenke gave the Kadets breathing room with a final score.
For an instant, it looked as if Dewing scored his third goal and added to the lead, but officials ruled him offside.
Was he?
“Um, no, I don’t believe I was,” he said.