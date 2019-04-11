amber alert.jpg
Caption +

Mijito Johnson, 26, of Cheyenne, is suspected of abducting 1-year-old Gregory Marks on Thursday at about 3 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Colorado State Patrol) 
Show MoreShow Less

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy abducted from Cheyenne, Wyoming. 

CBI reports that the boy, Gregory Marks, and the suspect, his non-custodial father Mijito Johnson, are possibly traveling through Colorado to Texas in a silver, 2004 Ford Expedition with temporary plates and broken rear passenger window covered in tape. 

The boy, described as being 21 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, was last seen wearing dark gray jogger pants, light gray tennis shows and a long sleeve beige shirt with a moose. 

Johnson, is described as 6’1” 150 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes. Authorities said he may be armed. 

+1 
Amber alert

Anyone with information is asked to call  911 or 307-637-6525. 

Tags

Load comments