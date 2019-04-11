The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy abducted from Cheyenne, Wyoming.
CBI reports that the boy, Gregory Marks, and the suspect, his non-custodial father Mijito Johnson, are possibly traveling through Colorado to Texas in a silver, 2004 Ford Expedition with temporary plates and broken rear passenger window covered in tape.
The boy, described as being 21 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, was last seen wearing dark gray jogger pants, light gray tennis shows and a long sleeve beige shirt with a moose.
*AMBER ALERT* via @CheyennePolice — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) April 12, 2019
Johnson, is described as 6’1” 150 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes. Authorities said he may be armed.
The @CheyennePolice contacted CBI to request an @AMBERAlert — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) April 12, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 307-637-6525.