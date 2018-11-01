About a month after Amazon opened its first Amazon 4-star store in New York City, the company is opening its second location in Lone Tree Thursday.
Amazon 4-Star is a brick and mortar store stocked with high-rated products, will open at Park Meadows in Lone Tree and will carry items including devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books and games. Everything in the store either has rating of 4 stars or higher from Amazon.com customers, is a top seller, or is new and trending.
This is the company’s second Amazon 4-star location. The first opened in New York City in late September.