US consumer spirits rise to new 18-year high in October
Caption +

Shoppers browse items at the Amazon 4-star store in New York last month.

 the associated press
Show MoreShow Less

About a month after Amazon opened its first Amazon 4-star store in New York City, the company is opening its second location in Lone Tree Thursday.

Amazon 4-Star is a brick and mortar store stocked with high-rated products, will open at Park Meadows in Lone Tree and will carry items including devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books and games. Everything in the store either has rating of 4 stars or higher from Amazon.com customers, is a top seller, or is new and trending.

This is the company’s second Amazon 4-star location. The first opened in New York City in late September.

Read full story at thedenverchannel.com.

Amazon expands Whole Foods grocery delivery to Colorado Springs

Tags

Load comments