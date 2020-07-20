Clean the bike lanes manually
I just finished reading about the additional bike lanes that will be added to Weber Street. I have one question: Can motorized street cleaners get in those lanes between the curb and parked cars to clean them?
I doubt it given the width of those street cleaners is wider than the bike lane. The barriers placed between the bike lane and parked cars would be destroyed if they made the attempt.
I have seen debris from trees lying in the bike lanes becoming a hazard for bicyclists. A while back, when city crews were redoing the curbs on Pikes Peak and Weber, I saw one crew person cleaning up the lane so no debris would interfere with the reconstruction of the corner.
If motorized street cleaners can’t get into the lanes to clean them up, how long will it be before bicyclists will have to either travel on the sidewalk or in the street along with vehicles because of the amount of debris lying in the lane? May need to send crews out to physically clean the lanes manually just like in the old days before motorized street cleaners.
Val Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs
Families in economic free fall
J. Carlisle’s viewpoint makes a good argument for instituting bag fees for plastic bag use at stores. And in any ‘normal’ times, I would tend to support this measure. However, we are in a ‘new normal’, requiring new considerations. I would preface my opinion by saying everyone tends to fall into a habit of perceiving their environment from their own experience, upbringing, etc. It requires work to stop and consider the lives of others that we may not even know when formulating our opinions.
Currently we have families in economic free fall, not just facing job uncertainty, but increases across the board; having to deal with their income threatened or no income, transportation issues, child care issues, and on and on. A ten cent fee may seem so little to try and address the real issues of plastic pollution, but this fee will, in fact, fall disproportionally on those at highest economic risk.
Perhaps zeroing in on the manufacturers who pass on inordinate amounts of packaging to the consumer, not only plastic but cardboard, paper and more, would be a more long term, useful endeavour at this time, rather than increasing costs where we are having already rising costs in the most basic place of need, our food source.
New times call for new ways of perceiving and working through issues. Collaboration is now the most important skill set we have for real innovation in tackling these truly crucial issues.
Rev. Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs
Leave it to the professionals
It is my humble opinion that we as the American people should work together. We should fight racism when we see it because as citizens of the United States of America it is our duty to help those in need and to protect our society.
To remove the good men and women who spend their lives ensuring ours are protected from traffic stops, is a truly disdainful way to treat their heroic sacrifice. According to a document released by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial fund, in 2016, 53% of all officer fatalities occurred at traffic stop ambushes. To replace officers trained for such situations with unarmed civilians is not only ludicrous but an obvious and blatant disregard for human life, and for what? So that they can demonstrate their superficial nature by bragging to their friends about being “woke”.
Just remember, the liberal snowflakes only support this so long as it’s not their job on the line, not their business being torched and looted, not their life at risk. Leave it to the professionals, for I fear what may become of us if we do not.
Matthew Miller
Colorado Springs
Giving in to the anarchists
I disagree with Michael Richter and his statement agreeing with the renaming of Fort Bragg. The reason, in my opinion, that we should not rename Fort Bragg is simply that by renaming the Army base we are acquiesing or giving in to the anarchists. It is synonymous with kneeling with the anarchists. By partaking in these actions we are validating the anarchists and their senseless behavior.
The only positive that will come from these anarchists is that they will play a role in President Trumps re-election, and as Martha Stewart would say “and that’s a good thing.”
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs
The current problems we have
Are we, the people of this country, united in the true sense of the word? Especially now that any one of us can be affected by the COVID-19, regardless of political or religious ideation, cultural background, skin color, gender, age or financial status? If not, can anyone make sense of how this deadly virus has taken a political spin, to the extent of dividing the country in the way that it has?
Every once in a while we see on TV children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance by rote. Do they really understand what they are saying? Words such as united, justice for all, and such, are bound to create such a disconnect in people’s mind, when the words repeated, mindlessly, do not match the actions of some.
Another blatant case of cognitive dissonance is to see the president of the greatest country of the world conduct himself as though a lobotomy was performed on him. How does he expect to get re-elected after the manner in which he is dividing the country? After his ridiculous attempt to defy science at the expense of human lives?
Where are politicians in all this? In particular, those who fear president Trump, for whatever reason? In the final analysis, those who enable President Donald Trump to conduct himself as though he cared about no one but himself, are just as much to blame for the current problems we are experiencing.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs