Worcester, Mass. • Holy Cross goalie Matt Radomsky made 33 saves to lead the Crusaders to a 2-1 win over Air Force in an Atlantic Hockey Association game Saturday at the Hart Center. The Crusaders swept the two games.
After a scoreless first period, the Crusaders (8-12-5, 7-10-3 AHA) took the early lead on the rush. Kevin Darrar gained the zone and snapped a wrister from the left circle at 11:14. Air Force answered after Blake Bride drew a penalty. Freshman Brandon Koch’s shot from the left point deflected off a defenseman and into the net at 14:07. Zach Mirageas and Trevor Stone assisted on Koch’s fourth goal . Three minutes later, Holy Cross regained the lead on the power play. After a Falcon short-handed shot, the Crusaders scored the ensuing rush. Neil Robinson set up Conner Jean who scored from the slot at 17:28.
In the third period, Air Force goalie Alex Schilling stopped a short-handed breakaway by Kevin Darrar in the first 5 minutes and made another save on a rebound chance by Jack Surowiec on the doorstep . With 2:49 left , Falcon freshman Keenan Lund got free on a mini-breakaway. His shot was saved, but he drew a penalty giving the Falcons a power play. With 1:38 left in the period, the Falcons pulled the goalie for a 6-on-4 advantage. Air Force had five shots on the power play, but all were turned away by Radomsky. With under a minute left, Luke Rowe’s slap shot hit the cross bar as the Crusaders held on to win.
Air Force (8-12-4, 8-8-4 ) outshot Holy Cross, 34-28.
“This game was a street fight and we knew it would be,” coach Frank Serratore said. “We wanted our team to take a step, be ready to play hard and we did. Our guys competed their butts off. Holy Cross battled hard too. I really admired the way we fought tonight. We gave everything we had. ”