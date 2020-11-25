Update: Due to COVID-19, the Air Force vs. Colorado State game Thursday has been canceled. Read more here.
In-state players in an in-state rivalry
While the majority of these rosters are built from other states, there are some key pieces from within the Centennial State. Air Force All-American guard Nolan Laufenberg (Castle Rock), fullback Brad Roberts (Arvada), defensive lineman George Silvanic (Monument) and kicker Tevye Schuettpelz-Rohl (Boulder) will likely be starters Thursday. The same is true for Colorado State running back Marcus McElroy (Denver) — unless the Rams go with A’Jon Vivens (Denver) at the position — right tackle Barry Wesley (Morrison), tight end Trey McBride (Fort Morgan) and his brother, defensive tackle Toby McBride. Safety Logan Stewart (Loveland) has started 15 consecutive games and kick returner Thomas Pannuzio is from Pueblo. The large number of Colorado players in starting roles doesn’t necessarily mean a team gains an advantage on the recruiting trail by winning this game, as the teams are often fishing in different ponds when it comes to a recruiting profile. But on the occasion the line hits the same spot, it can’t hurt. And it might be fun to see an in-state game like this impacted by one of the state’s own, as it was last year when Ben Waters (Denver) caught a pair of touchdown passes in an Air Force victory.
Air Force’s passing game
It seemed a breakthrough took place last week for sophomore quarterback Haaziq Daniels and the Air Force passing game. Daniels, who had started the season 13-of-26 passing, connected on 4 of 5 attempts for 66 yards. Another completion for 59 yards came back for a holding penalty, but the positive impact of it on a young quarterback gaining confidence surely wasn’t wiped out with the flag. So, where does that aspect of Air Force’s game go from there? If the Falcons can rush effectively — as they did in a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Rams at Falcon Stadium in 2018, as they ran for 393 yards — then the passing game can remain a work-in-progress afterthought. But Colorado State’s rush defense has been the strongest part of an otherwise struggling unit so far this year, so perhaps it can match up in that area. Last year Air Force threw for three touchdowns in a come-from-behind victory over the Rams. Has the passing game progressed to the point where, if needed, it could produce those kind of results?
Colorado State’s receiving corps
For much of the past decade, Colorado State has featured an NFL-bound receiver who created mismatches against the Falcons' defensive secondary. Rashard Higgins, Michael Gallup and Preston Williams each posted a game of at least 12 catches and 193 yards against Air Force. This year, that receiver was supposed to be Warren Jackson, a 6-foot-6 target who was named the Mountain West Preseason Offensive Player of the Year before opting out of the season to begin draft preparation. In that role is instead Dante Wright, who caught five passes for 87 yards against Air Force last year, and tight end Trey McBride, a John Mackey Award contender. Wright is a 5-foot-9, 180-pound jitterbug type, while McBride is a 6-4, 260 freight train. Neither present the individual challenge of those Rams from the past, but contending with the conflicting style — particularly for an inexperienced defense — could lead to the same results.