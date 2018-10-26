Odds and ends to prepare you for Air Force’s home game against Boise State at 5 p.m. Saturday on CBS Sports Network and KVOR 740 AM.
SUBPLOTS WE’LL WATCH
Air Force’s pass rush
It is imperative for the Falcons’ chances that they disrupt Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien’s rhythm with a pass rush. That hasn’t been a strength so far, as the Falcons rank 115th in the nation with 1.29 sacks per game. However, Boise State has allowed 2.71 sacks per game to rank 94th in that department. Between defensive tackle Jordan Jackson, outside linebackers Kyle Floyd, Lakota Wills (if he’s healthy enough to play), Grant Donaldson and a series of blitz packages, Air Force will try all it can to get to Rypien.
Battles in the secondary
Air Force felt its coverage, for the most part, was strong last week at UNLV. Yet the Rebels, behind a backup quarterback who had no track record of passing success, completed 26-of-38 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns. Boise State is loaded at receiver, led by seniors Sean Modster and A.J. Richardson.
Air Force cornerbacks Zane Lewis and Dailen Sutton, as well as backups Robert Bullard and Tre’ Bugg, will need their best collective effort — by far — to prevent Rypien from picking the Falcons apart on the edges.
Can Falcons find a new way?
Want to know the common thread in Air Force’s three straight victories over Boise State between 2014-16?
There wasn’t one. In 2014, the Falcons leapt to a 28-0 lead by forcing seven turnovers. In 2015, it was big plays, including touchdowns of 67, 51 and 48 yards that made the difference. In 2016, the Falcons ran for 314 yards and led 41:27-18:33 in time of possession to grind out the victory.
Can they find a new way to get it done this time?
Quotable
“I don’t know if anybody in college football is deeper than they are in terms of the number of guys that they involve offensively.”
TROY CALHOUN, Air Force coach on Boise State, which features seven players with 10 or more catches
By the numbers
3
Teams that rank in the top 15 in rushing offense and defense – Army (No. 2 offense/No. 11 defense), Air Force (No. 7/No. 13), Clemson (No. 9/No. 14).
3
Mountain West titles for Boise State in the past six years.
17
Consecutive years that Boise State has appeared in the top 25 of the Associated Press or Coaches Poll for at least one week.
27
Air Force fourth-down attempts this season, the most in the nation. Its 17 conversions ranks second to Army (22).
32
Career victories for Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien, placing him in a tie with BYU’s Max Hall for the second most in Mountain West history. TCU’s Andy Dalton is No. 1 with 42. Air Force’s Tim Jefferson is fourth at 28.