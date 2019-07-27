An Air Force lieutenant colonel remains missing Saturday after summiting two 14ers four days earlier.
Lt. Col. Dan Wallick last contacted his family Wednesday afternoon after scaling Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point. His family reported him missing Thursday after receiving no further word.
In a Facebook post on private group 14ers.com and shared by Custer County Search and Rescue, Wallick told his father that he parked at the trailhead near Crestone, climbed Challenger Point first and then moved on to Kit Carson Peak.
Read more at KKTV.com.