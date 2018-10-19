next Boise St. at AFA, 5 p.m. Oct. 27, CBS-SN, 740 AM
LAS VEGAS • Isaiah Sanders enjoyed a record night, but Air Force had to sweat out the result against UNLV.
Sanders became the first quarterback in Falcons history to pass for 200 yards and run for 100 in the same game. He completed his first nine attempts, ran for three touchdowns, passed for another and directed an offensive attack that scored on its first seven possessions.
Still, it was uncertain if that would be enough as The Gazette went to press just as the Falcons beat the Rebels 41-35.
As good as Sanders was, he was barely the most effective backup quarterback in the game.
UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam, making his third start in place of the injured Armani Rogers, threw for three touchdowns.
The Rebels scored touchdowns on three consecutive first-half possessions to open a 21-13 lead. Their biggest strike was a 74-yard scoring sprint from tailback Lexington Thomas.
But while UNLV was runnin’ quickly, the Falcons stayed steady. They closed the gap to 21-20 at halftime, then scored the first 21 points of the third quarter.
The game seemed settled at that point.
But UNLV rose. A touchdown, followed by three straight defensive stops (two ending in Air Force fumbles) and another touchdown and this was a one-score game in front of 17,881 at Sam Boyd Stadium.
Sanders, who started in place of the injured Donald Hammond III, was 9-of-11 passing for 217 yards and a touchdown and ran 16 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns with 3:50 remaining in the game.
Ronald Cleveland caught three passes for 100 yards and a 69-yard touchdown. He crossed the 100-yard mark before Sanders, making him the first Falcon this season to notch a 100-yard rushing or receiving game.
Jeremy Fejedelem intercepted a pass in the third quarter, the second interception in as many weeks for the Air Force safety.
Air Force went for and converted a fourth-down attempt in the first half, its 26th such try this season — most in the nation. It has converted 16 of those tries.
Fullback Cole Fagan scored on a 49-yard run for Air Force, his career-long run.