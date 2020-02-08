BUFFALO, N.Y. • Canisius freshman Jacob Barczewski stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Griffs defeated Air Force 1-0 in an Atlantic Hockey Association game Saturday at Lecom Harborcenter.
“Our guys left it all on the ice, but it just wasn’t enough,” coach Frank Serratore said. “Canisius was good tonight and they were the better team.”
Midway through the first period, Canisius (8-15-5, 7-10-5 AHA) took the early lead on a breakaway. Austin Alger fed Lee Lapid at the far blue line and the Griffs winger split two defensemen for his ninth goal of the season at 11:23. One minute later, the Griffs’ top line had a breakaway opportunity, but Falcon goalie Alex Schilling made saves on the Griffs’ top two scorers, Nick Hutchison and Matt Hoover.
“In the first period, it was a complete opposite of last night,” Serratore said. “We were fortunate to only be down 1-0. Alex Schilling had to make some great saves for us. He gave us more than a chance and when he plays like that, we have to find a way to manufacture a few goals.”
Trailing 1-0 late , the Falcons pulled the goalie for the extra attacker with 3:40 left , but could not get the equalizer.
Canisius outshot Air Force 31-23. Air Force was 0 for 4 on the power play and Canisius was 0 for 3. Schilling made 30 saves for the Falcons.
“Give Canisius credit, ,” Serratore said.