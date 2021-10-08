1
Air Force’s national rank in rushing (367 per game), which has helped it to the No. 2 rank in time of possession (37.31).
1
Career completion for Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers against Air Force, coming in 2018 when he went 1-for-2 for 37 yards before leaving early because of injury during the Cowboys’ come-from-behind 35-27 win in Laramie, Wyo. Chambers, who is 13-3 in his career as a starter, missed the 2019 game vs. the Falcons for another injury, and the teams didn’t play in 2020. Because of redshirt seasons and the eligibility waiver provided because of COVID, Chambers remains a sophomore.
4
Wins for Wyoming coach Craig Bohl against Air Force in six tries. The other 10 Mountain West head coaches have a combined three wins against the Falcons during their current stints with their programs.
4
Touches for Air Force receiver Brandon Lewis this season — two rushes, two catches — that he has turned into 124 yards of offense with 79 receiving yards and 45 rushing yards. With slot receiver Micah Davis and tailback DeAndre Hughes likely out this week with injuries, expect to see Lewis more heavily involved.
15
Pass completions for Air Force this season, putting the Falcons on pace for 36 in a 12-game season. That would be the lowest since 1991, when the team completed 32 passes. That 1991 team, however, went 10-3 and finished the season ranked No. 25 by the Associated Press.
51
Percent of Wyoming’s offense — 750 yards — that has been generated through the passing game. The rushing attack has provided 722 yards, the other 49 percent, in this balanced attack.
61
Yards on 18 carries for Wyoming’s Xazavian Valladay in two career games against Air Force, as he went for 38 yards in 2018 and 23 yards in 2019. The running back has gone for 100-plus yards against the other four teams in the Mountain West’s Mountain Division (twice against Colorado State and New Mexico).