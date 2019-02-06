Briley Alexander K/P 6-2 180 Lubbock, Texas (Monterey)

Ronnie Altman OL 6-3 270 Burke, Va. (Lake Broddock)

Reece Azam OL 6-3 290 Andrews, Texas (Andrews)

Addison Batton OL 6-3 280 Avon, Ind.

Connor Beautrow LB 6-2 215 Calabasas, Calif.

Charles Bein K/P 6-3 170 San Clemente, Calif.

Kupono Blake DE 6-3 265 Honolulu (Kamehameha)

Jordan Blakely WR/DB 6-2 184 Henderson, Nev. (Foothills)

Caden Blum TE 6-5 230 Baraboo, Wis.

D.J. Bowles OL 6-3 286 Avon, Ind.

Ben Brittain QB 6-1 190 Waco, Texas (Reicher Catholic)

Jordan Britton DL 6-2 277 Houston (Clear Lake)

Marquis Brown RB 5-10 195 Round Rock, Texas

Tyler Brown LB/FB 5-11 230 Largo, Fla. (Indian Rocks Christian)

Hayden Bullock OL 6-4 285 Bellbrook, Ohio

Conner Carey RB/DB 5-11 180 Oklahoma City (Heritage Hall)

Cade CarterLB 6-3 220 Concord, Calif. (Clayton Valley)

David Chapeau P 6-2 220 Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee)

Nicolas Child OL 6-5 260 Provo, Utah (Timpview)

Tyson Chisolm LB/RB 6-0 215 Monroe, Utah (South Sevier)

Tyme Collins CB 6-0 195 District Heights, Md. (Bishop McNamara)

Micah Davis WR/DB 5-10 175 Kennesaw, Ga. (Harrison)

Tre’Shon Devones DB 6-0 156 Duncanville, Texas

Demetris Dorceus DE 6-3 245 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Desmond Dorceus DE 6-3 245 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

John Eldridge III RB/CB 5-9 180 Lee’s Summit, Mo. (Lee’s Summit North)

Garrett Dunn-Ford DL 6-1 265 South Riding, Va. (Freedom-South Riding)

Tyrique Freeman RB 6-1 220 Clarksville, Tenn. (Northeast)

Keegan Freid WR 6-3 175 Peoria, Ariz. (Sunrise Mountain)

Caleb Gerber RB 5-10 165 El Paso, Texas (Pebble Hills)

Jorden Gidrey WR 5-7 185 Tomball, Texas (Memorial)

Camby Goff WR/DB 6-1 180 Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Peyton Greenwood WR/DB 6-2 195 Jackson, Miss. (Jackson Prep)

Xavier GuilloryWR/DB 6-3 200 Spokane, Wash. (Lewis & Clark)

Luke Hallstrom OL 6-2 275 Naperville, Ill. (Central)

Mark Heistand OL 6-4 255 South Bend, Ind. (St. Joseph’s)

Austin Helm OLB/DB 6-1 205 Kettering, Ohio (Archbishop Alter)

Ashford Hollis DL 6-1 285 Oak Park, Ill. (Oak Park-River Forest)

Caden Hubner LB 6-1 225 Avon, Ind.

Oluaka Ibekwe LB 5-11 200 Richmond, Texas (Fort Bend Bush)

Hayden Isenhart TE/DL 6-4 230 Aurora (Grandview)

Ethan Jackman OL 6-4 280 Chaska, Minn.

Cole Johnson K/P 5-11 160 Scottsdale, Ariz. (Horizon)

Jensen Jones QB/OLB 6-2 210 Naples, Fla. (St. John Neumann Catholic)

Trevor Kauer DE 6-4 235 Gilbert, Ariz. (Campo Verde)

Zion Kelly ATH 5-11 185 Greenville, S.C. (Southside)

Carson Keltner OL 6-2 280 Peoria, Ariz. (Centennial)

Ryan Kendzior DE 6-3 250 La Porte, Texas (La Porte)

Vinnie Klempner OL 6-3 280 Toledo, Ohio (Central Catholic)

J.D. Kolb RB 5-9 170 Reno, Nev. (McQueen)

Davis Koskie TE 6-4 220 Houston (Memorial)

Graham Lakin OL 6-3 250 Cypress, Texas (Cy-Fair)

Zachary LarrierQB/DB 6-0 191 Elk Grove, Calif. (Monterey Trail)

Jake Libretto DE 6-3 210 Orange Park, Fla. (Fleming Island)

Michael Mack II DB 6-2 180 Potomac, Md. (Bullis)

Keyon Martin DB 5-11 160 Deerfield Beach, Fla. (Deerfield Beech)

Jason Medeiros OL 6-2 275 Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic)

Glynne McGaughey WR/DB 6-4 195 Sandy, Ore.

Connor McIntee TE/DE 6-4 230 Carmichael, Calif. (Jesuit)

Emmanuel Michel OLB 5-10 210 Lawrenceville, Ga. (Archer)

Victor Nelson DB 6-3 186 Gainesville, Fla. (Buchholz)

Sam Okwuobu DL 6-2 300 Phoenix (Pinnacle)

Jeremiah Palaita RB/LB 6-2 230 Federal Way, Wash. (Decatur)

Dominick Pallotto OL 6-2 285 Englewood (Cherry Creek)

Thor Paglialong C/DT 6-4 260 Woodstock, Ill. (Marian Central Catholic)

Kyle Patterson TE 6-6 235 Gilbert, Ariz. (Perry)

Jadon Pearson DB 6-3 175 Gilbert, Ariz. (Williams Field)

Nathan Peterson OL/DL 6-5 290 Dixon, Calif. (Dixon)

Nate Polk S 6-2 180 Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro)

Joe Quillin DL 6-2 275 Portland, Ore. (Jesuit)

Jake Raddatz DE 6-3 240 Thiensville, Wis. (Homestead)

Clay RandallLB 6-2 185 Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro)

Nasir Rashid LB/RB 6-2 215 Shaker Heights, Ohio

Bo Richter LB 6-2 230 Naperville, Ill. (Naperville North)

Brad Roberts RB 6-1 205 Arvada (Ralston Valley)

Steven Rochon DE 6-3 210 Pearland, Texas (Dawson)

Anthony Rodriguez K 5-9 180 Kennesaw, Ga. (North Cobb)

Jack Roesch DE 6-3 240 Avon, Ohio

Robert Rogero TE/DE 6-3 220 Calabasas, Calif.

Anthony Rosenstrauch LS 6-5 240 Monument (Palmer Ridge)

Ekyious Sanders OLB 6-3 210 Springdale, Ark. (Springdale)

Malik Scurlock DT 6-3 280 Corona, Calif. (Centennial)

Wade Sheets WR 6-3 190 Convoy, Ohio (Crestview)

Ethan Smith DE 6-4 260 Kansas City, Mo. (Park Hill)

Jake Smith QB/DB 6-1 200 Roswell, Ga. (Blessed Trinity)

Keegan Smith LB 6-2 210 DeKalb, Ill.

Jake Stern DE 6-4 225 O’Fallon, Mo. (Fort Zumwalt West)

Luc Sturbelle WR 6-5 210 Camas, Wash.

Kaymen St. JuniousDB 5-10 170 Pearland, Texas Shadow Creek)

Collin Sutton QB 6-2 190 Winfield, Mo.

Trey Taylor DB 6-0 186 Frisco, Texas (Frisco Lone Star)

Nick Thomas DB 6-0 190 Jackson, Miss. (Lumen Christi)

De’Carleon Townsend OLB 6-0 195 Nashville (Ensworth)

Jacob Trach ATH 5-7 165 Elk Grove, Calif. (Cosumnes Oaks)

Adam White OLB 6-2 205 Frisco, Texas (Wakeland)

Hunter Williams WR 6-0 160 Fayetteville, Ga. (Whitewater)

Deavyn Woullard ATH 6-0 180 Mission Viejo, Calif.

Dante Wynn DB 5-10 175 Nashville, Tenn. (Ensworth)

Jonathan Youngblood LB 6-0 215 McDonough, Ga. (Eagles Landing Christian)

Evan Zember OL 6-4 255 McDonough, Ga. (Eagles Landing Christian)

