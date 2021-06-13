An Air Force officer accused of sexual and professional misconduct was acquitted on Sunday by a panel of eight officers, the Air Force Academy announced.
Maj. Elaine Christian was accused of several violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, including “abusive sexual contact,” abuse of a leadership position and dereliction of duty, according to a news release from the school.
The panel delivered a not guilty verdict Sunday following a week-long trial, according to the release.
In 2019, while working at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School, Christian was accused of groping a female trainee on at least two occasions. She was also accused of buying alcohol for underage cadets at the academy and of having an unduly familiar relationship with a subordinate, according to case records.