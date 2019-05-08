The Air Force Academy’s Cadet Chapel will stay open through Sept. 1 as the school seeks $68 million to renovate the classic example of modernist architecture.
Money for the project was diverted in March to Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., whose 1,200 buildings were pummeled by Hurricane Michael in October.
Sixty projects at other bases also were canceled by Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson to help pay for the estimated $3 billion bill from the hurricane. Others might be on the chopping block, too, if Congress can’t come up with disaster relief money, Wilson warned.
Work on air-intake valves at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, air conditioning at a satellite control facility at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora and a demolition project at Peterson Air Force Base also were delayed.
The academy’s chapel has leaked in rainy weather since it opened in 1962. A new seal system and other repairs were planned. The work was to have started Jan. 1 and been done in up to four years. It first was delayed in December.
The academy estimates that 500,000 tourists a year visit the architectural wonder, recognizable for its soaring stained glass and 150-foot spires.