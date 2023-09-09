Details from Air Force's first victory in the city of Houston since beating Rice in 1997.

AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME

Alec Mock, senior linebacker

On a night when the defense had so many standouts – two sacks and a quarterback hurry from Bo Richter, a sack and a deflected pass from PJ Ramsey, six tackles (including a sack) from interior lineman Payton Zdroik – it was Alec Mock who set the consistent and aggressive tone from his inside linebacker position.

Mock finished with 11 tackles, including six solo, with tackle for a 5-yard loss as the defense held Sam Houston to three points.

“It was fun,” Mock said. “It was by no means a perfect game by either side of the ball. Just got to keep building.”

WHAT I WATCHED

The Gazette's Brent Briggeman identified several items to track prior to the game, here's how they played out.

Quarterbacks for both sides

Air Force and Sam Houston stood by their guys on Saturday, for better or worse. The Falcons started Zac Larrier for the second week in a row to start the season after a three-way battle highlighted the offseason. Larrier and the Air Force offense were shaky early, being held to minus-6 yards in the first quarter on nine plays before righting the ship. They gained 165 of their 258 yards of offense in the second half and Larrier, who took every snap, ran 19 times for 65 yards and completed 1-of-3 passes for 14 yards. For his counterpart, Keegan Shoemaker, however, the day only grew worse. Shoemaker directed a Bearkats’ offense that was held to 42 yards in the second half and failed to score a touchdown for the second consecutive game. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Sam Houston made a switch next week, whereas it looks like Air Force is prepared to keep investing in their new quarterback.

Penalties

Sam Houston committed seven penalties in its opener, while Air Force – the nation’s best in that category last year – committed just two. When the Bearkats committed a facemask on their first defensive play, it looked like more of the same and an opportunity for Air Force to take a major edge in that area. Instead, Sam Houston was flagged just once more in the game. The Falcons picked up just to penalties, but they were impactful. Tight end Caleb Rillos had infractions on back-to-back plays (holding and block in the back) to push Air Force out of field goal range on a drive that closed the first half. At the time (Air Force led 3-0 at halftime), a field goal looked pretty big. The second half saw both teams play penalty-free football.

Now that it’s real, what changes?

Air Force’s full complement of personnel – minus Camby Goff, who was lost to an injury in the opener – appears to be available. Of the probably contributors entering the season, only defensive lineman Jayden Thiergood hasn’t made an appearance. Payton Zdroik played his first game of the season on the defensive line, Kaleb Holcomb started at offensive tackle and Dane Kinamon flawlessly fielded punts after that was an issue without him in the opener. In this first game against a team on a level to adequately push back, we saw that Air Force didn’t drastically change anything from the first game. What you’ve seen so far appears to be what you’ll get from this team, though the coaching staff hopes for improvement as many new players continue to benefit from experience.

BY THE NUMBERS

-6

Total offensive yardage for Air Force in the first quarter on nine plays.

0

Points in the first half given up by Air Force in three of its past four games. Baylor’s seven first-half points (scored with 5 seconds remaining in the second quarter) were the only first-half points allowed by the Falcons during that stretch. San Diego State, Robert Morris and Sam Houston each went into the half scoreless.

1

First-career start for Air Force’s CJ Boyd, who replaced the injured Camby Goff at the SPUR position (aka nickel).

3

Fumbles for Air Force on Saturday. The first two, both by quarterback Zac Larrier, were recovered by teammates (John Lee Eldridge III and Jared Roznos). The third, by Emmanuel Michel, was recovered by Sam Houston early in the third quarter.

80

Total yards for Sam Houston, the fourth-lowest allowed in Air Force program history.

98

How many minutes (98 minutes, 57 seconds, actually) Sam Houston went into the season before scoring its first points on a 45-yard field goal from Colby Sessums.