Air Academy plans to make this girls’ volleyball season different from last and got off to a good start Tuesday.
After dropping the first two sets against District 20 rival Pine Creek in a noisy Kadets’ gym 25-22, 26-24, Air Academy rattled off three straight sets — 26-24, 25-23, 15-9 — for a 3-2 win in the season opener.
“I don’t know what everyone else was thinking, but I knew we could do it, and I think everyone else knew we could do it,” Kadet senior outside hitter Sydney Barnes said. “Coming out of that, shows our character and who we are as a team and a program.”
Barnes is part of seven-girl senior class that’s finished just above .500 each of the last two seasons under coach Kristen Sciacca. The program hopes to make a jump this season after returning the entire team from 2018.
A Pine Creek sweep accounted for one of the Kadets’ 11 losses a year ago.
“Pretty handedly, too,” Kristen Sciacca said.
“That just shows they growth they’ve made.”
The Eagles controlled most of the first set and erased a 23-18 Kadet lead in the second to put themselves in position for another sweep. Pine Creek was seven points from another three-set victory, but the Kadets fought back from a 18-13 deficit to take the third set.
Barnes split a block to give the Kadets’ the fourth set before Air Academy controlled the fifth set to take the match.
“I don’t think we’ve ever come back from losing two in a row,” Lyla Hollis, another Air Academy senior outside hitter, said. “We finally built our momentum.”
If the back-and-forth action wasn’t enough, dueling student sections gave the gym a little extra life. Pine Creek was the first to chant “I believe that we will win,” and the Kadets threw it back at them in the fifth.
“It was so exciting,” Barnes said. “I think the students made it way more exciting, but I think our team has just come so far. I’m so proud of us. We pushed through every single point of it.”
It wasn’t so exciting for Pine Creek coach Molly Stowers, who lamented her team’s inconsistent serving.
“They had great, big outside hitters who can put the ball away, but when you miss 25 serves, I don’t think there’s any way you can really win a match,” Stowers said.
“That’s something that’s 100% within our control that no one else affects.”
After the win, the Kadet coach and her players all spoke of the team’s goal of getting to state and making a run. A year ago, Air Academy bowed out after being swept by Mead in regional play.
“Last year was a growing season, and it’s winning season now,” Barnes said.