As if he needed more reason to celebrate his past year, Air Academy's Thad Dewing was given another accolade Thursday.
The junior was named the 2018-19 Gatorade Colorado Boys' Soccer Player of the Year. It was the first time an Air Academy player received the honor.
"It's definitely an awesome achievement in my career," he wrote in a text message. "However, it was not my effort alone, I was surrounded by incredible teammates and coaches who gave me the opportunity to succeed. For me, this award is not a personal accomplishment but rather a representation of every past and present player and coach at Air Academy."
Dewing and the rest of the Kadets ended their season on top as they captured their second straight Class 4A state championship. Air Academy topped Denver North 2-0 to finish 18-1-1.
Its only true blemish was a 3-1 loss to Boulder, a 5A team that advanced to its state semifinals this past year.
Dewing tallied 27 goals and eight assists, including one of each in the state title game. He also was named The Gazette Preps 2018-19 Boys' Soccer Peak Performer of the Year.
Even opponents couldn't deny his abilities.
"Thad had a great year; he's a tremendous player," Cheyenne Mountain coach Brian Jewell said in a statement. "His speed and quickness make him really difficult to defend. He also holds the ball really well to allow the attack to build up around him."
Dewing does well off the field, too. He maintains a 4.22 GPA and is set to begin his final high school campaign in the fall.
"Leading into my senior season, I am motivated to work as hard as I can for my teammates and coaches," he wrote in a text message. "This next year is going to be special regardless of the outcome. When you have a group of guys that play for each other and not themselves, the experience is like none other."
"And you never know," he added, "there might be a chance for a three-peat."
Dewing is now eligible for his sport's national player of the year honor.