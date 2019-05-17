LAKEWOOD - The only laid-back part of Cal Banta’s weekend at the state track and field meet appears to be his attitude.
The Kadet senior has the easygoing personality — not to mention longer hair pulled back atop his head — that should fit in well when he heads to Fort Collins in the fall to start his college career as a cross country and track and field athlete at Colorado State, but his selection of races is far more intense than his disposition.
Banta’s weekend is filled with races in the gray area between sprints and distance events.