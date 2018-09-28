The last exciting moment of Air Academy’s game Friday against Palmer came at halftime when the Kadet marching band performed its 2018 routine followed by a fireworks show to celebrate homecoming.
By that time, the Kadets owned a 34-0 lead after Cole Edmondson’s long interception return on the final play of the first half.
After a Palmer three-and-out to start the second half was followed by Kadet quarterback Bo Powers’ connection with Michael Midkiff on a screen play that went for a touchdown, the clock ran for the final 20 minutes, and Air Academy improved to 4-1 with a 46-0 win over the 1-4 Terrors.
The lopsided win came at a good time for Kadet coach Scott Grinde.