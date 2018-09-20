Last year the Discovery Canyon volleyball team earned its first-ever state berth, a major milestone for the young program with just two seniors.
Flash forward 10 months and the Thunder have gotten off to an impressive start to the 2018 campaign with a young team, still.
On Thursday, Discovery Canyon (10-1) won its 10th straight match in a sweep over The Classical Academy (6-6), winning each set decisively, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13.
But coach Melissa Bravo still believes there’s room for improvement.
“It was not our best volleyball tonight,” Bravo said. “And that’s ok, it’s hard to expect 100 percent every game, we will take the win in three.”
This year the Thunder have just three seniors, setting up what looks to be sustainable success in the program, which Bravo has seen in seven years as coach.
“Every year we felt like the team before us has laid a path and we continue to go a little further down the road, and I think that’s part of our success this year,” Bravo said. “We went a little bit further and the goal is always play our best volleyball and win state. That’s what every team wants to do - that’s why we play.”
Although the Titans were unable to gain a lot of momentum in the nonconference loss, they kept Discovery Canyon on its toes.
“The tempo of the game is not where we like to play and that threw us through a loop a little bit,” Bravo said. “We like to control the match and we couldn’t really maintain that.”
Discovery Canyon senior Ashten Prechtel had a season-high 13 kills in the sweep, and led the Thunder with eight total blocks. Sophomore Paityn Kramer had four aces, followed by junior Tatum Umiamaka with three.
Junior Leah Lester had nine kills and Kramer had six.
Now Bravo and the Thunder look to next week’s last nonconference test against Coronado as another step toward the team’s ultimate goal.