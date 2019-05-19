The past two seasons the Discovery Canyon boys’ swim season ended in disappointment due to rule infractions which have forced the Thunder to settle for a second-place finish at the 4A state swimming championships.
But to coach Dave Burgess, it’s not about the color of the trophy the team brought home this weekend.
“The season itself was great, and our conference meet was very good, but I think it all culminated with some amazing swims over the past couple of days,” he said. “The guys swam with everything they had, and I think they were pleased with how they swam with their individual events and relays, but of course they were disappointed with the ultimate outcome.”
After the Discovery Canyon 200 medley team won the state championship, two swimmers got back into the pool for a cool down without permission from CHSAA officials, which violates a ‘black and white’ national federation rule, according to Burgess.
As a result the swimmers, Braden Whitmarsh and Tommy Rauchut, were disqualified from their next events, keeping the Thunder from earning valuable points in the team race.
“I was pretty sure immediately how it was going to affect us,” Burgess said. “But the guys rallied. There was disappointment at first, but they rallied and tried to find some points elsewhere. At the end, of course, we were disappointed, but they showed grit and they were just tenacious.”
Discovery Canyon lost the team title to Greeley West by 16 points.
In total, the Thunder came home with four school records, three All-American consideration times, and nine top-10 finishes.
The team’s 200 medley and 400 free relay teams won gold and finished with All-American consideration times of 1:33.62 and 3:08.64, respectively, while freshman Quintin McCarty won the 50 free with an All-American consideration time of 20.90.
“A lot of the guys swam just lights out, and everyone really rose to the occasion at state,” Burgess said. “I put the blame on myself more than anything else. The rules are mine to broadcast and enforce, but it’s kind of tough to cover every rule in the NFHS rulebook. At any point, some things can happen randomly, and that’s unfortunate.”
The heartbreaking loss came a year after the Thunder were disqualified from the final event of the day for a too-large swimsuit logo, eventually costing them the 2018 team title.
Burgess said his team came into the 2019 season hungry for a championship after last year’s events, and expects this year’s second-place trophy to have the same effect.
Discovery Canyon will graduate five seniors, but five swimmers with top-10 finishes will return next year.
“We are still a relatively young team compared with how many seniors we are graduating, and we have a good pipeline coming up next season, so we could be as equally as strong, we will just have to see how things play out,” Burgess said.