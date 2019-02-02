The Rampart girls’ swim team asserted its dominance in the Colorado Springs Metro League, claiming seven new league and pool records on the way to another CSML title.
Nine records fell in total on Saturday, the two non-Rampart records are now held by Doherty freshman Ana Rojas, who broke the pool and league records in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Rampart scored a staggering 550 points for first place and won nine events. Liberty placed second with 358 points. Coronado (300) and Pine Creek (295) followed in third and fourth place, respectively.
Although Rampart coach Dan Greene wasn’t sure how many titles the Rams have won in a row, the big focus shifts toward next weekend when the team will look for its second straight Class 4A state title.
Greene said his team uses the CSML meet to get psyched for the state championship weekend, scheduled for Feb. 7-9.
“Today was a good indicator of what these girls can do next week,” Greene said, adding that he believes they have the recipe to repeat as state champions.
“That’s the goal,” Greene said. “There’s a lot of strategy going into state. Cheyenne Mountain is going to be looking at us, and we’re going to be looking at them. I think it’s going to come down to the two of us in 4A.”
Among Rampart’s top finishers was Edenna Chen, who was named the CSML outstanding swimmer after winning two league titles, both of which broke previous CSML records. She won the 200 IM with a time of 2:08.77, and the 100 freestyle in 52.57. She was also on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
“The 200 free relay and the medley relays were pretty big deals for us,” Greene said. “They both broke meet records swimming faster than our relay teams last year that both won state. It’s a really big deal for those girls to be able to break those records.”
Greene went on to say that his 200 medley relay could break the 4A state record again this year.
“We were almost a full second faster in that relay this year at this meet than we were last year,” Greene said.
Gabrielle Peltier earned the CSML outstanding diver, placing second with 494 points, breaking the Fountain-Fort Carson pool record. She was second behind Maggie Buckley, who broke the league and pool record with a final score of 500.80.
“Our divers definitely are a major strength,” Greene said. “We had a third diver qualify today, and Maggie and Gabby can go 1-2 at state.”
Freshman Claire Timson made her CSML debut one to remember. She broke the 100 backstroke record in prelims, then again in the finals when she touched the wall in 55.38, breaking the record formerly held by Rampart graduate Catriona Clarke.
“She’s a talent,” Greene said. “She’s a freshman and she swam faster today than she did at junior nationals last week, and she isn’t fully rested. Next week she could totally crush it at state.”
Rampart’s Laelle Brovold broke the league 500 free record, formerly held by Rampart’s Lindsey Immel who did not compete in the event this year. Her time of 5:16.73 broke the 2018 record by nearly a second. Immel won the 200 free and Rampart’s Joey Miller claimed the 100 breaststroke.
In the final event of the night, Coronado claimed the 400 free relay title with a time of 3:50.32.