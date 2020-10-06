A group who have been stranded in Tahiti, pictured from left, Benjamin Baude, Kissy Ika Chavez Baude, Gaïa Baude Ika and Thierry Gourtay in Afareaitu on Moorea Island, Tahiti, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. A group of 25 residents from remote Easter Island has been stranded far from home for six months now. Many arrived in March planning to stay for just a few weeks. But they got stuck when the virus swept across the globe and their flights back home on LATAM airlines were canceled. LATAM says it doesn’t know when it will restart the route.(Teraihau Rio via AP)