KABUL, Afghanistan • Security was tight throughout southern Kandahar Saturday as voters waited hours in line to cast their ballots in parliamentary elections that were delayed in the province by one week after an attack by an elite guard killed two top government officials, including a provincial police chief.
Major roads throughout southern Kandahar were closed nearly 24 hours before polls opened to stop vehicle-born explosive devices from entering the province, said provincial governor’s spokesman Aziz Ahmed Azizi.
Kandahar Gov. Zalmay Wesa was seriously hurt in the Oct. 18 attack that killed provincial police chief Gen. Abdul Raziq and also targeted the commander of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, who escaped unhurt. U.S. Gen. Jeffery Smiley was wounded. Raziq’s strongman tactics had been credited with thwarting successive Taliban attempts to gain a foothold in Kandahar.