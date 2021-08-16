Republicans eyeing a campaign to succeed President Joe Biden as commander in chief agree the Afghanistan withdrawal is an incompetently managed foreign policy debacle, yet they are notably split over the underlying policy of American retreat from the region.
There is a laundry list of Republicans either mulling a 2024 presidential campaign or mentioned as possible contenders — and all who have commented on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as the United States scrambles to extract Americans and Washington’s Afghan allies have been uniformly scathingly critical. But GOP unanimity stops there.
Some Republicans back U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years in the country but are aghast at Biden’s handling of the pullout — chief among them former President Donald Trump, who initiated the retreat, and his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Others, such as Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, opposed withdrawal when Trump first announced plans to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan — and when Biden declared he would stick with his predecessor’s policy.
Still, other Republicans, such as Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, typically foreign policy hawks, have staked a middle ground, neither firmly supporting an exit from Afghanistan nor the continued open-ended deployment of U.S. troops to the South Asian nation. This GOP schism on projecting American power abroad, with a faction of Republicans embracing non-interventionism, marks a major break from the Reagan era.
Previously, only minor voices in the party, and certainly not top White House contenders, would have countenanced withdrawal from Afghanistan. That has been especially true of the war to fight terrorism over the last two decades. The asymmetrical conflict was sparked by the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York City and the Pentagon in northern Virginia committed by jihadists whose leaders were given sanctuary by a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to plot against the U.S.
“There’s a growing split in the GOP about how forward-leaning the U.S. should be in the world,” said Doug Heye, a veteran Republican operative in Washington who has sharply criticized Biden’s handling of Afghanistan. “It existed before Trump, and it’s wider because of him. It’s not clear that there will be a single GOP position here.”
The populist wing of the Republican Party, elevated in recent years by Trump, is pleased with the GOP’s turn away from a muscular, internationalist foreign policy. The development has left traditional Republicans, rooted in the previous era of former President Ronald Reagan, disturbed and perplexed.
“It’s a rot within the Right that so many are willing to shrug off the projection of American power abroad as essential to keep us safe and promote freedom everywhere,” said Brad Todd, a Republican strategist and co-author of “The Great Revolt: Inside the Populist Coalition Shaping American Politics.” “The [Pat] Buchanan wing has always been weak and wrong.”
Trump was negotiating a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan with the Taliban, set to occur this year, when he was ousted by Biden. Biden chose continuity with his predecessor but took matters further. Soon after assuming power in January, the new president announced that all American forces would exit Afghanistan before next month’s 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Biden assured the public that the drawdown would be orderly and cause no problems for American national security.
Republicans across the spectrum are uniformly holding Biden responsible for what is unfolding and the damage it is doing to American credibility around the world. The president’s Afghanistan miscalculation has caused allies to question if the U.S. can be counted on to keep its treaty obligations and led delighted U.S. adversaries to assume they have a green light for malign activities.
“The tragic events rapidly unfolding in Afghanistan lie at the feet of President Biden,” tweeted South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a potential 2024 contender for the GOP presidential nomination. “A hasty withdrawal without proper planning or protections for Americans & our allies in the region demonstrates a clear failure of leadership.”
“These actions have sent a toxic signal to our allies around the globe as the whole world watches,” Scott added.