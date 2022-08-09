ALBUQUERQUE • A Muslim man from Afghanistan was charged Tuesday with killing two other Muslim men in Albuquerque authorities said, and he is suspected in two similar slayings that sparked fear in Muslim communities nationwide.
Officials announced the arrest of 51-year-old Muhammad Syed a day after he was taken into custody.
Police Chief Harold Medina said authorities found the suspect while tracking down a vehicle believed to be involved in one of the killings in New Mexico’s largest city.
“The driver was detained, and he is our primary suspect for the murders,” he said in a tweet.
Investigators received tips from the city’s Muslim community that pointed toward Syed, who has lived in the U.S. for about five years, police said.
The motive and exact nature of the relationships between Syed and the victims — and the victims to one another — remained unclear. But police continued to investigate how they crossed paths before the shootings.
“Detectives discovered evidence that shows the offender knew the victims to some extent, and an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shootings,” police said in a news release.
The slayings drew the attention of President Joe Biden, who said such attacks “have no place in America.” They also sent a shudder through Muslim communities, where some people questioned their safety and limited their movements.
When told about the announcement, Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, brother of one of the victims, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, said he felt relieved but needed to know more about the suspect and the motive.
“This gives us hope that we will have (the) truth come out,” he said. “We need to know why.”
It was not immediately clear whether Syed had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Naeem Hussain was killed Friday night, and the three other men died in ambush shootings.
Three of the four slayings happened in the last two weeks.