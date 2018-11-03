Coach Calhoun explains reasoning behind several calls that didn’t work
Multiple decisions made by Air Force coach Troy Calhoun did not work during Saturday’s 17-14 loss at Army.
First, he opted to defer after the Falcons won the toss. He has done this throughout the season, as Air Force has yet to start on offense. But this seemed the time to avoid letting the opponent start things, considering Army’s clock-eating dominance last year.
Army took a touchback, then marched 75 yards in 21 plays, taking 12:55 off the clock and taking a 7-0 lead.
“You’re going to have to stop them,” Calhoun said. “We didn’t. That was a quality drive.”
Then, with a howling wind at Air Force’s back, Calhoun opted not to take a timeout as the clock expired on the first quarter while facing a third-and-16 play. The Falcons threw incomplete on the first play of the second quarter, into the wind. Then punted. They eventually finished the half without using two of their three timeouts.
“We did (think about it),” Calhoun said of taking a timeout. “You just, sometimes preserving time comes more into play at the end of a half. To try to hold a timeout for those situations.”
Then, Air Force opted to punt on fourth and 2 from the Army 45 in the second quarter. The Midshipmen took over on their 11 and drove 89 yards for a touchdown.
“I think especially early, just need to be firmer early in terms of being able to convert, and at that point in time just thought maybe we could get some field position in the game,” said Calhoun, who has gone on fourth down more than any coach this season.
Quarterback switch at half
Isaiah Sanders started at quarterback for Air Force and went 5-of-7 passing with for 77 yards and an interception while running five times for 21 yards.
But after a scoreless half, he was lifted for sophomore Donald Hammond III.
“Just thought he’d give us a little bit different approach and spark, which he did,” Calhoun said.
Hammond went 7-of-15 passing for 120 yards while rushing nine times for 30 yards and a score. In his half, Air Force scored 14 points.
Hammond had earned the starting position over Sanders and Arion Worthman and led the Falcons to a 35-7 victory over Navy before a sprained ankle sidelined him for 21/2 games. He said he wasn’t surprised Sanders drew the start. “I kind of knew all week I wasn’t,” he said.
Monken understanding of emotional penalties
Army was flagged for four personal fouls, including an unsportsmanlike conduct call, a personal foul and two illegal blocks.
Asked if that was something he wanted to see cleaned up, coach Jeff Monken didn’t think so.
“It was guys trying to play aggressive,” Monken said.
“It’s a heated rivalry. It’s a hated rivalry, hated. When you go out there to play you want to beat that team more than you want to beat any team that has ever played .
