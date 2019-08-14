Tim Jefferson
Caption +

Air Force quarterback Tim Jefferson (7) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2010, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez
Show MoreShow Less

Of the 25 players to log at least nine starts over their freshman and sophomore seasons for Air Force in coach Troy Calhoun’s 12 seasons, nearly a quarter (6) are currently on the roster with two years of eligibility remaining.

Starts during freshman/sophomore season – Player (fr.-soph. seasons)

23 Anthony Wright (DB, 2008-09)

19 Asher Clark (RB, 2008-09)

18 Tim Jefferson (QB, 2008-09)

17 Nick Fitzgerald (DL, 2011-12)

16 Alex Hansen (DL, 2012-13)

15 Lakota Wills (OLB, 2017-18)

14 Reggie Remberg (DB, 2007-08)

13 Jon Davis (DB, 2008-09), Ken Lamendola (LB, 2007-08), Jalen Robinette (WR, 2013-14), Christian Spears (DB, 2011-12)

12 Jordan Jackson (DL, 2017-18), Gavin McHenry (DB, 2012-13), Matt Rochell (OL, 2012-13)

11 Andrew Morris Jr. (LB, 2007-08), Weston Steelhammer (DB, 2013-14)

10 Jamal Byrd (DB, 2012-13), Parker Ferguson (OL, 2017-18), Jacobi Owens (RB, 2013-14)

9 Shayne Davern (FB, 2013-14), James Jones (DB, 2016-17)*, Nolan Laufenberg (OL, 2017-18), Kade Remsberg (RB, 2017-18), Jonathan Warzeka (WR, 2008-09), Anthony Wooding Jr. DB, 2010-11)

* Took a medical turnback last season, extending his eligibility through the 2020 season.

Load comments