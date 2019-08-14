Of the 25 players to log at least nine starts over their freshman and sophomore seasons for Air Force in coach Troy Calhoun’s 12 seasons, nearly a quarter (6) are currently on the roster with two years of eligibility remaining.
Starts during freshman/sophomore season – Player (fr.-soph. seasons)
23 Anthony Wright (DB, 2008-09)
19 Asher Clark (RB, 2008-09)
18 Tim Jefferson (QB, 2008-09)
17 Nick Fitzgerald (DL, 2011-12)
16 Alex Hansen (DL, 2012-13)
15 Lakota Wills (OLB, 2017-18)
14 Reggie Remberg (DB, 2007-08)
13 Jon Davis (DB, 2008-09), Ken Lamendola (LB, 2007-08), Jalen Robinette (WR, 2013-14), Christian Spears (DB, 2011-12)
12 Jordan Jackson (DL, 2017-18), Gavin McHenry (DB, 2012-13), Matt Rochell (OL, 2012-13)
11 Andrew Morris Jr. (LB, 2007-08), Weston Steelhammer (DB, 2013-14)
10 Jamal Byrd (DB, 2012-13), Parker Ferguson (OL, 2017-18), Jacobi Owens (RB, 2013-14)
9 Shayne Davern (FB, 2013-14), James Jones (DB, 2016-17)*, Nolan Laufenberg (OL, 2017-18), Kade Remsberg (RB, 2017-18), Jonathan Warzeka (WR, 2008-09), Anthony Wooding Jr. DB, 2010-11)
* Took a medical turnback last season, extending his eligibility through the 2020 season.