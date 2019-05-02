If the Colorado beer scene flash-froze, I’d still need a year of free time, a good DD and a tailwind to take it all in.
But the only constant is change, right? The universe expands and contracts, tastes evolve, new gets old and occasionally vice versa. (Also, did you hear? Glitter beer’s now an official style!)
While the craft beer industry — here and everywhere — is growing a little more slowly than in years past, commercial brewing in the Centennial State remains a “juggernaut” to be reckoned with, according to a recent 50-state ranking by The Beer Connoisseur magazine. Colorado came in fourth, behind California, Oregon and Michigan.
“Not bad, I say, for a state whose whole population is two-thirds the size of New York City,” said Colorado Springs beer aficionado Bob Withers, who periodically emails me to share interesting or exciting brewing news he’s happened upon.
Numbers-wise, as per The Beer Connoisseur, Colorado is third in breweries, third in barrels produced and fifth in breweries per capita. It’s also home to powerful beer influencers, including Wynkoop and New Belgium, the end-all-be-all Great American Beer Festival and the nonprofit Brewers Association, whose most recent report shows just shy of 400 breweries operating in the state and almost 6,500 craft breweries nationwide.
It wasn’t all roses and fresh hops for professional beermakers, though: While there were 1,049 brewery openings nationwide last year, during that time 219 permanently closed, according to the BA.
The past 12 months in the Pikes Peak region came with its own boons, growing broods and a couple of unexpected busts:
Already tapped
• Woodland Park’s Ute Pass Brewing Co., an established location that started brewing its own in 2014, ceased doing so for good.
• In late February, 1876 Ale Works marked its grand opening ... and then, less than two months later, its grand closing. “It is with great sadness that we are announcing that 1876 is permanently closing effective immediately. This comes as a shock to all of us,” read the April 15 Facebook announcement. No word on what led to the abrupt adieu or if there are plans for the brand or brewery location, at Union Boulevard and Templeton Gap Road.
• Lost Friend Brewing Co. opened to a standing-room-only crowd April 6, at 2458 Montebello Square Drive.
• FH Beerworks shortened its name (from Fieldhouse Brewing Co.) and expanded its downtown-founded brand to a second location at 2490 Victor Place. FH Beerworks East opened last summer.
What’s brewing
• JAK’s Brewing Co., founded in 2015 in Falcon, soon will open a second location, at 7715 Dublin Blvd. Remodeling at JAKs Taphouse on Dublin is underway with a late May opening planned.
• This summer, the Springs’ Peaks N Pines Brewing Co. will open a second taproom and expanded brewing operation at 212 W. Illinois Ave. in downtown Fountain, where it will be the city’s first brewery.
• Cerberus Brewing Co. is expanding into the bike shop across the street from its former veterinary hospital digs at 702 W. Colorado Ave., where it will install a 15-barrel brew system.
• Red Leg Brewing Co. founder and president Todd Baldwin said he’ll soon be issuing an update on major expansion plans, announced last year, that include construction of a tap room and brewing facility at 4210 Arrowswest Drive, off Garden of the Gods Road, a few miles west of the brewery’s current spot.
• Things are hopping along at the future site of a relocated Smiling Toad Brewery off North 21st Street. Co-owner Biff Morehead says most of the demolition at the former Thirsty’s nightclub is done and we can expect the Toad’s grand (re)opening sometime in June.
Did I miss something? Do you have a burning question about beer, or the local brewing or pub scene? I’m not an expert, but I sometimes drink beer with them: Email pikespub@gazette.com.