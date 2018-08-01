The mission is simple: Get as many rescue animals into loving homes as possible.
Cats, dogs, hedgehogs. All will be available to adopt Saturday and Sunday during the 14th annual Critter Rescue Roundup at Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park. The event is free, though an admission fee to the center still applies.
“A lot of animals are available at the event,” said JJ Triebold, owner of RMDRC. “You can take them home. If they’re not adopted, some of them are not equipped to keep them and they wind up in kill shelters.”
On hand this year will be Rocky Mountain Collie and Sheltie Rescue, Teller County Regional Animal Shelter rescue, Saving Dobermankind Animal Rescue, Colorado Greyhound Adoption, AWR Cat Tails Rescue and Flash and Thelma Memorial Hedgehog Rescue, the country’s premier hedgehog rescue, which is in Teller County.
Other animal-related vendors on the outdoor plaza will include Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation, a wolf rescue sanctuary; HemoSolutions, an animal blood bank; Nu-Venture’s wildlife animal prints; and Lukas My Love’s handmade animal jewelry and key chains. Some food and kids’ activities also will be available.
The event began when RMDRC staff was looking for an event to hold on the plaza. As they were all serious pet-lovers, the idea of an animal rescue event was formed.
“It’s to get information about what kind of animals you might want to adopt,” said Triebold. “Each breed is different. Some of the rescue groups require you to fill out a form or have a home visit. They don’t want to see the animals brought back again and again because somebody picked the wrong animal.”
Those who do adopt an animal at the event will be given a ticket to come back later and enjoy the RMDRC for free.