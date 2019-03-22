Two local teenagers scored big in a C-SPAN documentary competition.
Palmer High School seniors Cristian Granados and Gabriel Wright won first prize in C-SPAN’s 2019 StudentCam contest in which students created a five- or six-minute documentary on the theme: What does it mean to be American?
Granados and Wright’s entry, “What it Means to be American: Voting,” placed first in the High School — West Division and earned them $3,000, which the pair will split.
Their film addresses gerrymandering, exclusion of Native American voters and requirements such as photo IDs, quoting state Sen. Pete Lee and state Rep. Tony Exum, both Colorado Springs Democrats; Palmer history and government teacher Anton Schulzki; Leah Davis Witherow, archivist and history curator at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum; and Gregg Deal, a Pyramid Lake Paiute, artist and activist in Colorado Springs.
The six-minute film can be seen online at viddler.com/v/8ccf59e and will debut on the TV network at 4:50 a.m. April 18 and run throughout the day.
C-SPAN has invited middle and high school students to produce short documentaries on a variety of topics since 2006. This year’s contest drew 2,923 entries and awarded $100,000 in prizes.
