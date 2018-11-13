Some local singers are about to make a dream come true.
Members of the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Sanctuary Choir and Pikes Peak Community College Choir are headed to Carnegie Hall in February to perform composer Dan Forrest’s newest major work, “LUX: The Dawn From on High.”
“I’ve sung all over the world, but I’ve never been to New York City,” said Gayle Grace, director of music ministries at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and PPCC’s voice department and choral director. “I’ll be retiring in the next five years. I’m winding down, and then to get this opportunity, I’m as excited as the other singers. The thing that makes me the happiest is I’m able to help others live a dream.”
Grace ignored the first email from Distinguished Concerts International New York City inviting her church choir to sing at Carnegie Hall.
“I thought, this can’t be real,” she said. “Somebody’s trying to hack me.”
She ignored the second email, too. The third got her attention. DCINY found the Colorado Springs choir because of an article Grace wrote around the holidays last year about her church choir performing Forrest’s arrangement of “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” When she talked to the DCINY folks, she told them her college choir had performed Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living,” and wondered if she could invite them along. She was asked to send two audition tapes of both groups.
Altogether, 43 people will perform in New York City: 15 from the church choir, whose members range in age from 45 to 89; 18 from the college choir and 10 PPCC choir alumni. PPCC will cover trip expenses for the 18 students.
Music fans have a chance to hear both choirs perform the Forrest piece before they leave. PPCC will sing it Monday during a concert and the church choir will sing it during church services Dec. 9.
