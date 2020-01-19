Two arts organizations are $10,000 richer.
The Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region and Colorado Springs Philharmonic were each recently awarded $10,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency that works to fund and promote the arts. Twenty-six Colorado arts organizations were awarded more than $400,000 in grants for projects.
COPPeR will apply the grant toward planning a 10-year cultural plan for the Pikes Peak region dubbed “Arts Vision 2030.” The first plan of its kind started in 2010 and runs through 2020. Andy Vick, executive director of COPPeR, hopes to kick off the planning process in late spring along with David Siegel, executive director of the Bee Vradenburg Foundation, which invests in and supports local arts organizations and artists. There will be opportunities for the public to engage with the process online, in person and through surveys and interviews.
“We do it as a big visioning document for the creative sector,” Vick said. “Much the way tourism did a destination master plan or the way the city of Colorado Springs does PlanCOS. This is the arts community’s road map for the next 10 years.”
The philharmonic will use the grant to fund “Becoming Heroes,” an eight-week, communitywide, multicultural festival that will run March 28 through May 17. The orchestra, alongside 20 cultural and community organizations, will explore how heroes become heroes. Performances include Benjamin Britten’s “War Requiem” and tributes to Aretha Franklin and Joan of Arc.
“The dollars are appreciated and we’re grateful to all those elected representatives who make it possible, and to the public of the U.S., who makes it possible,” said Colorado Springs Philharmonic President and CEO Nathan Newbrough about the grant. “It’s a huge endorsement for this very important festival. We’re grateful and honored to play our part in making it happen.”
