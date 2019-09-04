The Scottish Highlands are returning to Estes Park this weekend, bagpipes blaring and cannons booming.
The 43-year-old Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival brings crowds and entertainment from across the nation and even across the globe. Longs Peak boasts the title of the third largest Scottish Celtic festival in the country, drawing up to 70,000 visitors each year. More than 60 clans will be at the event this year, sharing their culture and helping visitors trace their genealogy .
Festival president Peggy Young says, “I moved up here to Estes Park when I was 5, and the day after Labor Day downtown all the shops would have newspapers in the windows and shut down. My father decided September is a great shoulder season, so him and a few other local gentleman got together to see if they could do some kind of events through September. The festival is in my heart and in my blood.”
Scotfest is a celebration of everything Scotland embodies, down to the smoggy weather that occasionally hits the Estes Park Fairgrounds in September. Enjoy the bagpipers blare “Scotland The Brave” during the opening ceremonies, and go on to participate in pipe band competitions throughout the festival.
“The setting in Estes is just perfect; usually we have that Scottish weather, with the fog and sometimes the drizzle and sometimes snow. We have pipe band competitions — that’s always a must see, because that’s what people come and listen for is the bagpipes,” says Young.
Another music tent is being added this year, providing a new space for folk music to be enjoyed. The Brigadoons, Seamus Kennedy and The Tannahill Weavers are also returning to the festival this year. Highland Dancers will take the stage to compete in groups from ages 3 to adult.
Animal lovers can see sheep dogs and other canines of the British Isles compete to herd sheep, catch flying discs and execute agility courses. Jousting of various armor levels will take place and horse boarding is having its inaugural year at the festival. In the latter, riders take their position not on the back of the horse, but on a skateboard behind it in a race through an obstacle course.
While you may not be able to travel to the Highlands, you can find a piece of Scotland in Estes Park this weekend.
Kate Powell, The Gazette