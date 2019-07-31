Beer nerds flocking to Denver for 35th Great American Beer Festival (copy)
The Great American Beer Festival is pictured in this file photo.
Tickets for the Great American Beer Festival went on sale Wednesday and, thanks to changes made a year ago, you might even be able to score some.

Added inventory and anti-scalping measures mean more tickets are available to the beer-drinking public. In previous years, the event sold out in days.

The Great American Beer Festival will be held Oct. 3-5 at the Colorado Convention Center. Organizers say there will be over 4,000 beers from 800 breweries as well as live music and multiple events.

Tickets to the general sessions are $85.

