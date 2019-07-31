Tickets for the Great American Beer Festival went on sale Wednesday and, thanks to changes made a year ago, you might even be able to score some.
Added inventory and anti-scalping measures mean more tickets are available to the beer-drinking public. In previous years, the event sold out in days.
The Great American Beer Festival will be held Oct. 3-5 at the Colorado Convention Center. Organizers say there will be over 4,000 beers from 800 breweries as well as live music and multiple events.
Tickets to the general sessions are $85.