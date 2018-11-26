You loved them in the late 1960s and '70s.
Three Dog Night will perform March 22 at Pikes Peak Center. Tickets are $44-$99 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to axs.com or pikespeakcenter.com.
The rock group has a healthy roster of hits, including three No. 1 singles and 11 top 10 singles, including “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One.”
The lineup still features lead vocalist and founder Danny Hutton and original guitarist Michael Allsup. The group formed in 1967.