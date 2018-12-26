THURSDAY
Hit the ice at the Broadmoor World Arena for a good cause at the Empty Stocking Fund Skate Night, doors open at 6 p.m., limit of 250 on the ice at a time. Skating equipment provided along with hot chocolate, tea and snacks. $10, $5 for those 13 and younger, fillanemptystocking.org
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
See art by members of the Pikes Peak Arts Council through Friday at Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave. Check out works on the walls of the school and Bristol Brewing Co.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
This weekend and New Year's Eve, the longtime popular Boulder band The String Cheese Incident, 1stBank Center in Broomfield, $55 Friday and Saturday, $89 Monday, $150 all three days, altitudetickets.com
FRIDAY
A night of classic rock covers by The Verdict, and it's a first-come freebie evening with music and dancing at 8, doors open at 7. Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, stargazerstheatre.com
SATURDAY
Elsa and friends return when "Frozen" is the feature at the Christmas movies in the Focus on the Family Bookstore Welcome Center, 8685 Explorer Drive, 10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. free popcorn and juice.
SATURDAY
Local bands play Monsters of Mock tributes starting at 7 p.m. at Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave.: Sulfur, tribute to Slipknot; Black Tooth, Pantera tribute; Ironbound, Iron Maiden; Anesthesia Springs, Metallica tribute. $10, ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1765294
SATURDAY
Game time at the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament hosted by The Game Store, 4103 Centennial Blvd. 7-11 p.m., bring your own controller. $5 entry fee.
SUNDAY
A metal night with the Texas Hippie Coalition before they hit the road for Denver on New Year's Eve. Also playing, Gravel, Slow Iguana Crossing, Cryptic Writings and Seven Days Lost at Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road. $23-$200. 6 p.m., sunshinestudioslive.com
SUNDAY
Famed sacred-steel guitarist Robert Randolph & The Family Band perform along with Audible and The Stray Suns, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25-50, coloradospringslivemusic.com
Compiled by Linda Navarro, linda.navarro@gazette.com