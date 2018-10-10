THURSDAY
Take a look at the good things happening at Helen Hunt Elementary School. It's the Concrete Couch, Helen Hunt Phase Two Celebration and Party, 4-7 p.m., 917 E. Moreno Ave. Helen the Dragon and her Concrete Couch is complete, the Jam Band will play and the Adventure Playground is open. This free ArtPOP event is part of October Arts Month across the city.
THURSDAY
The gentle musical stylings of John Tesh come to Springs Church, 1515 Auto Mall Loop, at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: 488-8331
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
The conclusion of the Great Compassion Mandala Tour, an intimate look at the Buddhist culture as participants build a traditional sand mandala. Starting at noon Friday, the mandala will be destroyed in a Buddhist ceremony and the sand carried from the East Landing at the Fine Arts Center to Monument Creek, where those attending receive packets of the sacred sand. Free and open to the public.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Time for The Fall Simply Vintage Market in the Agriculture Palace at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, 1001 Beulah Ave., 5-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Juried vendors. Click here for tickets.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's all a Body Mind Spirit Celebration at the weekend expo in the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. 1-9 p.m. Friday, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Psychic readers and healers, metaphysical fair, natural health. $6 at the door.
FRIDAY
Help fill a pickup truck with all your spare change at Change for Heroes, a fundraiser for first responders held on the grounds of the Pioneers Museum starting at 5 p.m. Fire trucks on site, police vehicles, law enforcement horses and exhibits from the museum will be there. Enjoy ice cream and food. $10,000 will be donated, along with all the change in the truck.
SATURDAY
Spend an evening in Senegal during African Culture Night, a dinner, music and dance fundraiser for Yermande, a nonprofit promoting environmental and economic sustainability. Starting at 6 p.m. with a traditional Senegalese dinner. Suggested donation $20 per person. RSVP HERE or by calling 635-1004, Springs Dance, 4705 Centennial Blvd.
SATURDAY
The first day of the Cool Science Festival, kicking off with the Carnival Day for Kids on the UCCS campus, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nine days of STEM, and the Saturday event is filled with explosions, drones and hands-on exhibits.
SATURDAY
They'll Run With The Burros... if the burros want to run during the fifth annual Manitou Brewing Co. event, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 725 Manitou Ave. Brave folks can rent their own burros. Jog/walk at 11 a.m. and visits with the burros afterwards. No dogs this time.
SATURDAY
Prepare for a fright as storyteller Sebrena Forrest tells ghost stories and tales of the unexplained in Manitou Springs, Ute Pass and Colorado, 11 a.m., Manitou Springs Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave. For the grownups since they're kind of scary. Spiced cider and treats to go with the ghosts.
SATURDAY
Family fun in store at the Wolf Ranch Fall Festival, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. And it's a freebie in Stonehaven Park, 5559 Leon Young Drive. Music by Flying W Wranglers and SofaKillers, magic show, kids zone, beer garden, food trucks and a pumpkin patch.
SATURDAY
Gold Hill Mesa celebrates the season with a Fall Harvest Festival. The free family event includes the band Thunder and Rain, a pumpkin patch, petting zoo and face painting, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The site is outdoors at the Community Center. A portion of food and craft vendor proceeds will benefit Bear Creek Nature Center.
SATURDAY
The Manitou Art Center celebrates 30 years of artistic creativity with a fundraising gala, "Macnificent 2018: 30 Years of Artistic Passion," 6-10 p.m., 513 Manitou Ave., $75; 685-1861, brownpapertickets.com/event/3589750, manitouartcenter.org
SATURDAY
The music of the '60s fills Pueblo's Memorial Hall with those "Be My, Be My Baby" ladies Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes, 7 p.m. , tickets $30 and up.
SATURDAY
Take a Rainbow Falls Geology Walk at the historic site near Manitou Springs, 10 a.m.-noon. PPCC Professor Mark Izold describes the geologic history of the area and its paleoenvironment, shown in the multi-colored layers of rock. $4, call 520-6977 for information, register HERE.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Celebrate the family foods and traditions of Slovak countries at the Slavic Fest, featuring piragi, noodles, Wedding Beef and other favorites, dancing and music, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, St. Mary's Dormition Orthodox Church, 19485 Calhan Highway, $15,
SUNDAY
In a powerful evening of contemporary Christian music, Casting Crowns comes to the Broadmoor World Arena, along with I am They, as part of The Very Next Thing Tour, 7 p.m., tickets: axs.com, broadmoorworldarena.com
SUNDAY
The music of World War I combined with poetry from that era's great poets, is offered in "We Will Remember Them" at the Taylor Memorial Concert, 3 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St. Free.
SUNDAY
It's a retro Sunday at JP Fizzy's Retro Car Show, 10 a.m., 808 W. Garden of the Gods Road. Cars from the 1970s and older, malts and phosphates, hot dogs and burgers. Info:
Compiled by Linda Navarro, linda.navarro@gazette.com